Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 977 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 933,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.