G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,188.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

