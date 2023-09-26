Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,780. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

