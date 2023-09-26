Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 82.11 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 78.18 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.28 million, a P/E ratio of 546.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Thomas Murley purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($73,269.02). In related news, insider Thomas Murley bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($73,269.02). Also, insider Caroline Banszky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,990.35). Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

