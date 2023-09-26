Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 138,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

