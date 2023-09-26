Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 331 ($4.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 387 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 378 ($4.62) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.03) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 263.15 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,546.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

