Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 13,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 118,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,902,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 137,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,363. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.