Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Trading Up 0.2 %

ITGR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 11,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,225. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

