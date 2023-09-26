Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 318,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,853. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

