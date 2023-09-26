Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

