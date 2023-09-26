Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.95. 294,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,088. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

