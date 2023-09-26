Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $1.41 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource
In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NiSource Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 547,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
NiSource Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.
NiSource Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
