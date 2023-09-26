Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.97. 159,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,630. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.63. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

