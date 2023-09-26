Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,534 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 4,168,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.