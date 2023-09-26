Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,451 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 989,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,471. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.