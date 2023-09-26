Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,451 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MDT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 989,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,471. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.