Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 89 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.53. The stock had a trading volume of 270,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its 200-day moving average is $243.20. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

