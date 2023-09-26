Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 37 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.76. The company had a trading volume of 160,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

