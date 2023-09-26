Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 378 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. 663,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,822. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

