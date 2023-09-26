Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 41 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.76.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,457. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

