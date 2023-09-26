Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 41 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.76.
FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,457. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.35.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.