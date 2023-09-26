Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE VLO traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $143.08. 834,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,697. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

