Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,773. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

