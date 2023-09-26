Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $197.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

