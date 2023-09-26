Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

HE stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.69 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

