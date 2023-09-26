Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of HWBK opened at $16.40 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $327,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $243,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

