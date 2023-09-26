Head to Head Analysis: Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) versus Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 5.17 -$16.89 million ($0.48) -44.68

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -187.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.33%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT -7.23% -3.00% -0.93%

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

