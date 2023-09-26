Head-To-Head Comparison: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) versus Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.49 -$33.05 million ($1.28) -6.64 Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.29 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.42

Profitability

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comtech Telecommunications. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -5.40% -1.25% -0.58% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Sonic Foundry has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.12%. Given Sonic Foundry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Sonic Foundry on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

