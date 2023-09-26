Head-To-Head Comparison: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -18.12, meaning that its stock price is 1,912% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 11 0 0 1.85 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus price target of $3.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -10.50% -50.24% -19.71% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.23 -$171.97 million ($1.51) -2.18 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Onion Global

(Get Free Report)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.