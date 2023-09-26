Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 55,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 473,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $73,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

