Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 19,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $269.72 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

