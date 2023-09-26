Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $166.29 million and approximately $3,029.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00017328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,267.56 or 1.00004096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.55355496 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,029.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.