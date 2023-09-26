Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Hesai Group
Hesai Group Stock Performance
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.