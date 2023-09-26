Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.