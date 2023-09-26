High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %

HWO traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,546. The company has a market cap of C$66.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.54. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.27.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

