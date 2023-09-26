Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCXLF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.23) to GBX 1,550 ($18.93) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,245 ($15.20) to GBX 1,230 ($15.02) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.07) to GBX 1,130 ($13.80) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hiscox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
