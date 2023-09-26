Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCXLF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.23) to GBX 1,550 ($18.93) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,245 ($15.20) to GBX 1,230 ($15.02) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.07) to GBX 1,130 ($13.80) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hiscox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hiscox

Hiscox Stock Performance

About Hiscox

HCXLF stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.