Hitek Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HKIT) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Hitek Global’s (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 27th. Hitek Global had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HKIT opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Hitek Global has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HKIT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hitek Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hitek Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Featured Stories

