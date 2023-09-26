Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $23.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

