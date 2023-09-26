Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

