Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. 991,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.20 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

