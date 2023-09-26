Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after buying an additional 2,276,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,027,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 2,145,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

