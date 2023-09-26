HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.36. 9,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 161,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

