HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 405,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,606,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The firm has a market cap of $726.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
