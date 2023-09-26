HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 405,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,606,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a market cap of $726.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 17.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

