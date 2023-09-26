ICON Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $166.95 million and $1.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 967,904,480 coins and its circulating supply is 967,904,479 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 967,897,926.9291441. The last known price of ICON is 0.1748715 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,376,860.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

