IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $27.19

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $26.28. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 26,524 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,822 shares of company stock worth $827,735. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

