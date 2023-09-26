Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Idorsia

Idorsia Price Performance

Idorsia Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Idorsia has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.14.

(Get Free Report

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.