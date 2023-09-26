IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IGM traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.11. 9,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$771.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.9200415 EPS for the current year.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
