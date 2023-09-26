Injective Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.21 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00026911 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $589.80 million and $16.21 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

