Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:UJAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 19,064 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.