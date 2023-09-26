Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,773 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 7.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 175,689.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 715,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 715,055 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,048.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 624,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 570,240 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

