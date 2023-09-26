Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.76

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.76 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 27342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Insperity Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $41,048,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1,519.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after buying an additional 351,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $28,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

