Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 137,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,167. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

