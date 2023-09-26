Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

